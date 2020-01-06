ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $14.92

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.92. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 9,799,500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

