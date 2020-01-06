ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ICTSF opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. ICTS International has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.99.
ICTS International Company Profile
