ImageCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $809,652.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $809,652.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005396 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,026,241 coins and its circulating supply is 16,026,243 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

