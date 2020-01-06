Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Down 55.2%

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) dropped 55.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 319,136,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 381,400,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,016 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

