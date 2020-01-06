Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 5,043 Shares of Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,751,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $2,361,966.96.

On Friday, October 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,312,200.00.

PLAN traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. 122,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.95. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

