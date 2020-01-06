Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells 80 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 80 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $14,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,091. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $187.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,701.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $44,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.19.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.