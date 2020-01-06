Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells 80 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 80 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $14,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,091. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $187.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,701.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.19.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
