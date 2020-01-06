Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $34,955.64 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.69 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $14,995,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
