Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $34,955.64 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.69 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 406.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $14,995,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

