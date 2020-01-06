Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells 2,950 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,751. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.