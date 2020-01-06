Insider Selling: Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Sells 3,886 Shares of Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $22,422.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intrexon stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Intrexon Corp has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $967.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

