Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 2,306 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,254.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00.

MDB stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.