Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells 3,405 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $897,285.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,905,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivian Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Vivian Yang sold 8,597 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.70, for a total value of $2,155,267.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Vivian Yang sold 3,745 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $898,800.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60.

On Monday, November 4th, Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $699,727.50.

On Friday, October 11th, Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $428,400.00.

TTD traded up $5.94 on Monday, reaching $277.85. 130,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.48. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

