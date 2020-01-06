Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $157,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dawn Parsell Otto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,746 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $227,541.60.
- On Monday, October 28th, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $198,273.00.
Shares of Tricida stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.80. Tricida Inc has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $44.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 310.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 213,024 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
TCDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
