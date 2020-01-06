Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $157,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawn Parsell Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,746 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $227,541.60.

On Monday, October 28th, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $198,273.00.

Shares of Tricida stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.80. Tricida Inc has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 310.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 213,024 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

