Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.04.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
