Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.