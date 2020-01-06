Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Insmed and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Insmed by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insmed by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.