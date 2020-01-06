Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.01

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.96, with a volume of 7025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,824,110.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at $187,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Insiders have sold 129,877 shares of company stock worth $8,745,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $5,739,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

