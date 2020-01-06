Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,892 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.