International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.99

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.99 and traded as high as $43.05. International Bancshares shares last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 8,742 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on IBOC. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

