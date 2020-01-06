Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 6.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,805,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $595.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $601.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.15.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

