INV Metals (TSE:INV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of INV Metals from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that INV Metals Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

