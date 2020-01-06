Investec Lowers Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 580 ($7.63).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.12) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.