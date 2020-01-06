iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZB) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.77, approximately 1,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit