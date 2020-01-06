IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $20,168.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00007308 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

