iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.51, 223,127 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.