iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Shares Up 0%

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)’s stock price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86, 1,167 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2961 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

