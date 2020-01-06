iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.90, approximately 14,670 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 6,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.5903 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Property ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 445.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

