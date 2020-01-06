iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.90, approximately 14,670 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 6,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.5903 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Property ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)
iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.