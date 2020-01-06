iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.27, 2,322 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

