iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.46 and last traded at $187.92, approximately 157 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7214 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 742.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

