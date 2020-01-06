iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.46 and last traded at $187.92, approximately 157 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.74.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7214 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
