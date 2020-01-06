iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $69.54. 22,636,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,769,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

