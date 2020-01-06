iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.07, approximately 2,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 651,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.
About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)
iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.
