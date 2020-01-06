iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.53 and last traded at $63.81, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

