iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.53 and last traded at $63.81, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EUSA)
iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
