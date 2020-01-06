iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.68, approximately 809,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 503,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

