IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Up 17.7%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, 856,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 898,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 377,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.39% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

