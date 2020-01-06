James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.80. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

