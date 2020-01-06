Japan Content Token Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Japan Content Token has a market cap of $31,113.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Japan Content Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Simex, LATOKEN and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Simex, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.