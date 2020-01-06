Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Hold

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPS. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.28. 8,928,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,703. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GAP by 318.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,628 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in GAP by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 322,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

