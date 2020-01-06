Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 90,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. 2,520,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,973. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

