Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 2,500 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CARA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,814. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

