Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kadant has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $108.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $7,988,952 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

