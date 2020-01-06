Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

KDMN opened at $4.59 on Friday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $595.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

