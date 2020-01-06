Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,990 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 818,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after purchasing an additional 803,121 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,308,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 904,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.09. 1,180,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,278. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

