Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 57.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHN shares. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 60 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.