Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Landec has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $290,576 in the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.