Landec’s (LNDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an in-line rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $290,576 in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.