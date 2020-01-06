Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:LCI opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Lannett has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $341.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lannett by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

