Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of LPI opened at $2.82 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

