Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OC. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

OC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 615,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,982. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

