Lucapa Diamond (ASX:LOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd (ASX:LOM) fell 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), 264,338 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 493,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.14.

Lucapa Diamond Company Profile (ASX:LOM)

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of diamond projects in Angola, Lesotho, Botswana, and Australia. It primarily operates Lulo Alluvial mine in Angola and the Mothae Kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The company was formerly known as Lonrho Mining Limited and changed its name to Lucapa Diamond Company Limited in October 2012.

