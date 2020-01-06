Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.24.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.90 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

