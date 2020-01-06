Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

