Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 6.8%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07, approximately 2,459,898 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,138,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several analysts recently commented on MTNB shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.